Multiple Trees And Power Lines Down Throughout Warren

|A large tree fell and damaged power lines at the intersection of Gannaway and Hankins.
salineriverchronicle.com has spotted at least three large trees down throughout the eastern section of Warren. One at the intersection of Gannaway and Hankins Streets has caused significant power line damage. Another two fallen trees were seen on Bradley. Both on Bradley have caused some line damage, but not as severe in appearance.
Entergy and City of Warren Crews were already on the job.
|Bradley Street Tree Down
|A second tree down on Bradley, just north of Eastside.
