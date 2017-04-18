Next Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club Meeting On April 25th

The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club is pleased to announce the group’s next meeting. The meeting will take place Tuesday, April 25th at the Monticello Western Sizzlin. The event will begin at 12 p.m. At the meeting, state legislators from the region will discuss the most recent session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
“We are excited to have state elected officials discuss legislative issues that impact Southeast Arkansas at our next meeting,” said John Davis, chairman of the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club. “At the present time, Senator Eddie Cheatham and Representative LeAnne Burch have confirmed their attendance and we’ve extended invitations to other state legislators in our area.”
The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club is a non-partisan group for individuals in Southeast Arkansas who seek civil discussion of political and policy issues impacting our region, state, and nation. There are no membership fees to join the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club, and all are welcome. If you are planning to attend, RSVP by emailing John Davis at searkpoliticalanimals@gmail.com or call (870) 460-1189.
