Friday, April 21, 2017
Officer Promoted/New CID Hired
The Warren Civil Service Commission met Friday, April 21. They promoted Officer Michael Sharp to Patrol Sergeant and hired Tim Nichols as a Sergeant to be assigned to CID Division. Nichols will start his new job Monday.
