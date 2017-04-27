Patrick Marshall Named Mad Butcher Manager

|Patrick Marshall(right), has been named the new Manager of Warren's Mad Butcher Grocery Store.
Patrick grew up in the Banks community and graduated from Hermitage High School. He went to work for Kroger in 1990 and worked for the company 16 years. He spent two years with Piggley Wiggly before joining Mad Butcher where he has served for the past 10 years. Mr Marshall is married and has four children.
As Manager of the Warren Mad Butcher, Patrick will oversee a modern supermarket with 50 employees. He told SRC he plans to maintain a friendly store with top notch customer service. He said it is important to keep the store presentable at all times. He went on to say it does feel different to realize he has more responsibility and the buck stops with him, but he is looking forward to the job and serving the people of this area.
The Mad Butcher is a major business in Warren and provides a full contingent of groceries, meats and other food products along with a deli, bakery and great fried chicken and other services.
Patrick invites everyone to visit the store and let him know how the Mad Butcher can serve you and your family. He thanks you for your business!
