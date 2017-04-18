PTF Meeting Set for Thursday Afternoon

The 2017 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival promises to be great. Many volunteers are working to make the 61st Festival a success. Planning meetings are being held each week on Thursday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office. If you are a chair or committee member involved in the festival, please make plans to attend these meetings.
Chairman Jeff Wardlaw and his group of volunteers have a great lineup planned for the June event. The Festival will begin with the Miss Pink Tomato Pageant on Saturday, June 3th and continue through June 10th with the annual Fireworks Show as the final activity.
A list of all the events planned will be announced soon. There will be some new additions along with the all-time favorites.
If you have suggestions or would like more information, please contact Joel Tolefree at the Chamber of Commerce office at 870-226-5225.
