PTF Talent Show Information Released

Marlene Elliott has been named coordinator of the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival Talent Show for the 61st Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
The Talent Show is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6th and the competition will be held at the Warren Cultural Center at 6:00 p.m.
There will be individual and group judging and the participants will be divided in 4 age groups. The youth age divisions are: 6 to 10 years, 11 to 14 years, 15 to 17 years and an adult division of 18 and over. Entrants must live in Bradley, Drew, Calhoun, Union, Ashley, Cleveland, Dallas or Lincoln County.
Entry forms are now available and may be picked up at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or may be downloaded at Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. The entry fee is $20 per act and deadline to enter is Friday, June 2, 2017.
Completed forms and entry fee should be returned to the Chamber at 104 North Myrtle Street, Warren 71671.
For questions or concerns, you may call Marlene Elliott at 870-500-4386.
The Talent Show is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6th and the competition will be held at the Warren Cultural Center at 6:00 p.m.
There will be individual and group judging and the participants will be divided in 4 age groups. The youth age divisions are: 6 to 10 years, 11 to 14 years, 15 to 17 years and an adult division of 18 and over. Entrants must live in Bradley, Drew, Calhoun, Union, Ashley, Cleveland, Dallas or Lincoln County.
Entry forms are now available and may be picked up at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or may be downloaded at Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. The entry fee is $20 per act and deadline to enter is Friday, June 2, 2017.
Completed forms and entry fee should be returned to the Chamber at 104 North Myrtle Street, Warren 71671.
For questions or concerns, you may call Marlene Elliott at 870-500-4386.
No comments:
Post a Comment