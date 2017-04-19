News
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Red Cross Blood Drive Set for April 20
The Bradley County Courthouse will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive April 20 from 10:00 until 2:00. It will be set up in the County Parking Lot beside the Courthouse.
9:09 AM
