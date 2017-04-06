Thursday, April 6, 2017

Remember Give to YMCA

Today is the day to give $25.00 to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. Go to ArkansasGives.org between 8:00 A.M. and 8:00 P.M. and give $25.00 or more to the Y.  The fund raising effort is part of the Arkansas Community Foundation project to help raise money for worthy nonprofits.  Your contribution to the Donald W. Reynolds Y will earn them bonus dollars and prizes as well as provide much needed financial support for the YMCA.

Go online and give a minimum of $25.00 today, April 6th to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County.  Go to ArkansasGives.org!  Must be done today.

at 9:57 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)