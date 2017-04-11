Rural Firemen Respond to Shop Fire

A house fire was reported to the Bradley County Rural Fire Department at 200 Bradley 19 on April 7, 2017. Upon arrival, the department determined a shop building owned by the Woodards behind their home was almost fully involved. Firemen entered after initial knockdown near the door and were successful in extinguishing the fire but the building and contents were extremely damaged by the fir, smoke, and water.
The fire appeared to consume more in the area of the electrical entrance, however it was hard to determine because a butane cylinder or cylinders ha contributed to the fire.
