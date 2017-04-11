School Board Approves Raise and Step Increase

The Warren School Board met Monday night for their regular monthly meeting. The approved the minutes of March 13 regular board meeting and a special board meeting held on March 30. They also approved out-of-state trip requests.
The administrators of each building presented minute messages to inform the board of activities on their perspective campuses. These messages included honors student had earned.
After returning from executive session, the board approved the following personnel matters:
Resignations of:
Jonalyn Reep, secondary career/technical, BC Adult Ed Director, and ABC Preschool Direction
Dinora Castillo, parapro at SEACBEC effective May 31
Joanna Young, WHS Cheer Sponsor at the end of contract
Maternity Leave, Krista Ledbetter, April 28-May 31, Eastside second grade
Transfer Request
Elizabeth McKinney from Eastside as Literacy Teacher to Brunson New Vision Charter Schoo, for 4th grade.
The board voted to give employees a raise of approximately 1% and to add a step increase to the salary schedule.
The administrators of each building presented minute messages to inform the board of activities on their perspective campuses. These messages included honors student had earned.
After returning from executive session, the board approved the following personnel matters:
Resignations of:
Jonalyn Reep, secondary career/technical, BC Adult Ed Director, and ABC Preschool Direction
Dinora Castillo, parapro at SEACBEC effective May 31
Joanna Young, WHS Cheer Sponsor at the end of contract
Maternity Leave, Krista Ledbetter, April 28-May 31, Eastside second grade
Transfer Request
Elizabeth McKinney from Eastside as Literacy Teacher to Brunson New Vision Charter Schoo, for 4th grade.
The board voted to give employees a raise of approximately 1% and to add a step increase to the salary schedule.
No comments:
Post a Comment