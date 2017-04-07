SEARK College expands scholarships and refines scholarship application process

PINE BLUFF, AR - As of April 7, 2017, Southeast Arkansas College (SEARK) has expanded scholarship offerings, with a redeveloped online scholarship application process. The new process will be for both current SEARK students and perspective students. The first awards will be made for the 2017 Fall Semester. Eligible students of the scholarship expansion include recent high school graduates, graduates of SEARK’s Adult Education program, non-traditional students, and students who qualify through regional service categories such as Jefferson County School District employees, regional law enforcement, and members of the military.
According to Dr. Stephen Hilterbran, President of SEARK College, the institution’s scholarship program is focused on “making college possible for as many students as we can and to encourage students to complete a degree with as little debt as possible. SEARK is already recognized for having one of the lowest cost of attendance of any two-year college in the state, but even with lower tuition, the cost of a college degree can still be prohibitive to many of our students. By expanding the robustness and accessibility of our scholarship program we hope to open doors that previously were believed to be shut.”
Along with the expansion of scholarships, SEARK College has also developed a single scholarship application that qualifies both current and prospective students for institutional awards. According to Scott Kuttenkuler, Vice-President for Student Affairs, the single application “makes applying for scholarships more convenient to students and will provide greater access to the existing resources for students. The need is real and by making this process easier we will be able to leverage the available resources to help the students that are most in need.” The single application allows students to complete one form that places them in consideration for all institutional scholarships. “Our intent is to not only be able to award better institutional scholarships but also to be able to refer qualified students toward external scholarships and awards as well,” said Kuttenkuler.
SEARK scholarships are competitive based, and unless otherwise stated, are for students that are located in the college six county service area which includes Jefferson, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, and Lincoln counties. The scholarship application can be located on the SEARK College webpage at http://www.seark.edu/scholarship
For additional information about the scholarship program or for information about programs or services offered by SEARK College, contact the Office of Recruitment at 870-850-4850 or via email at recruitment@seark.edu
