Shelby Gardner Speaks to Retired Teachers

Shelby told the group about the fundraising activities which began with a dessert auction and continued with barbeque sandwich sales and more. Shelby told the group that upon graduation she plans to enter the education field.
Shelby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Gardner.
During the meeting Jan Smalling gave the inspiration. Guests at the meeting were Lura Campbell, Areas V Director and Sandra Boone Area V Trustee.
The guests attending the meeting were impressed that the BCRT had a high school student as their speaker and how well Shelby spoke and conducted herself.
|Jan Smalling, Anne Smith, President Betty McGhee, Lura Campbell and Sandra Boone.
