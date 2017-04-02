Sunday, April 2, 2017

Shelby Gardner Speaks to Retired Teachers

The Bradley County Retired Teachers met March 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Golden Girls.  Karen Wisener and Diane Parnell are the program chairs for the group, and they invited Shelby Gardner, a Warren High School senior who has conducted a fundraising program to help veterans who suffer from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

Shelby told the group about the fundraising activities which began with a dessert auction and continued with barbeque sandwich sales and more.  Shelby told the group that upon graduation she plans to enter the education field.

Shelby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Gardner.

During the meeting Jan Smalling gave the inspiration.  Guests at the meeting were Lura Campbell, Areas V Director and Sandra Boone Area V Trustee.

The guests attending the meeting were impressed that the BCRT had a high school student as their  speaker and how well Shelby spoke and conducted herself.
Jan Smalling, Anne Smith, President Betty McGhee, Lura Campbell and Sandra Boone.





