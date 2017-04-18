News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Special School Board Meeting Held
The Warren School Board meet in a special called meeting Monday, April 17th to consider the hiring of a new Assistant Bookkeeper. In a brief meeting the board voted to hire Kathryn Reams. No further action was taken.
at
12:31 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment