UAM Agricultural Policy Class Hosts Arkansas Legislative Roundtable

Students in Dr. Bob Stark's agricultural policy class at the University of Arkansas at Monticello met with members of the southeast Arkansas legislative delegation recently for an agricultural policy roundtable. Legislators discussed the recently completed session of the Arkansas General Assembly and its impact on agricultural policy and answered students' questions concerning the session. Pictured from left are (seated) Representative Mike McElroy of Tillar, Representative Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage, Representative LeAnne Burch of Monticello, Senator Eddie Cheatham of Crossett, along with students (standing, from left) Bradley Sass of Tillar, Nathan Sims of McGehee, Luke Hughes of Tillar, Dalton Peacock of Star City, Grant Smith of Hamburg, Kase Bounds of Almyra, Allison Eubanks of Wilmar, Robert Brooks of Portland, McKayla Patterson of Hampton, Cody Smith of Malvern, Jacob Moon of Lake Village, Cody Mencer of Lake Village, Mackinley Anderson of Humphrey, J. Wil Clifton of Rison, and Dr. Bob Stark of the UAM agriculture faculty.
No comments:
Post a Comment