Union Hill Missionary Baptist Celebrates 112 Years

Mrs. Marjorie Walton and Mrs. Mary Green Walker
Members, a former pastor, visiting churches and community friends gathered Sunday afternoon, April 9th in the sanctuary of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church to take part in the celebration of the Church's 112th anniversary.  The program was led by Sister Arletta Allen, who served as Mistress of Ceremonies.  There was singing by the Union Grove MB Church of Bluff City, Arkansas.  A welcome was provided by Sister Cox, First Lady of Union Hill.  A history of the church was read by Sister Betty Weston and memorial candles were lighted by Sister Carolyn McCoy and Brother Donald Bullard.  Former Warren Mayor and current sales manager for salineriverchronicle.com, Gregg Reep was asked to address those in attendance.  He was introduced by Justice of the Peace and Union Hill member Gwen Bullard.
Pastor Henry Cos

Union Hill Pastor Henry Cox made remarks and introduced the speaker, Bishop Larry Hines who brought a powerful message.  Those in attendance enjoyed a wonderful time of worship and thanksgiving.

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church was founded on the 3rd Sunday of April, 1905 when five baptized believers from rural districts of Bradley County met in the home of Mrs. Eliza Burrell to organize.  The first members consisted of Sister Burrell, Bro. Carl Belin, Sis. Edna McClendon and Sis. Lee Hudgens.  Minister J. E. Tidwell was selected as pastor.  The church started out as a "brush arbor" and then constructed a one room building.  At one time the church operated a school.  A new building was constructed around 1911.  In 1937 a new church was built.  The current church was constructed under the leadership of Minister M. T. Easter.  He served as pastor for 11 years.

Deacons are: Ralph Lovette, Walter Weston, Donald Bullard
Bishop Larry Hines

Deaconess are: B. Weston, Carolyn McCoy, Mary Green Walker, Gwen Bullard, Bessie Davis, Rose Butler

Former Pastors are: J. E. Tidwell, W. A. Chappell, J. H. Johnson, L. E. Muse, J. A. Johnson, W. D. Dudley, T. S. Jackson, Dr. W. L. Strickland, Dr. M. T. Easter, C. L. Thompson, Thomas Hilton, JR., Dean Frazier, SR., Kenneth Dawn and currently Pastor Henry Cox

Finance Committee Members are: Sis. Arlette Allen, Sis. Virginia Phillips and Sis. Bessie Davis

Union Hill is a vibrant and active church in the Warren community.

Sis. Arlette Allen

