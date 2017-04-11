Union Hill Missionary Baptist Celebrates 112 Years

|Mrs. Marjorie Walton and Mrs. Mary Green Walker
|Pastor Henry Cos
Union Hill Pastor Henry Cox made remarks and introduced the speaker, Bishop Larry Hines who brought a powerful message. Those in attendance enjoyed a wonderful time of worship and thanksgiving.
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church was founded on the 3rd Sunday of April, 1905 when five baptized believers from rural districts of Bradley County met in the home of Mrs. Eliza Burrell to organize. The first members consisted of Sister Burrell, Bro. Carl Belin, Sis. Edna McClendon and Sis. Lee Hudgens. Minister J. E. Tidwell was selected as pastor. The church started out as a "brush arbor" and then constructed a one room building. At one time the church operated a school. A new building was constructed around 1911. In 1937 a new church was built. The current church was constructed under the leadership of Minister M. T. Easter. He served as pastor for 11 years.
Deacons are: Ralph Lovette, Walter Weston, Donald Bullard
|Bishop Larry Hines
Deaconess are: B. Weston, Carolyn McCoy, Mary Green Walker, Gwen Bullard, Bessie Davis, Rose Butler
Former Pastors are: J. E. Tidwell, W. A. Chappell, J. H. Johnson, L. E. Muse, J. A. Johnson, W. D. Dudley, T. S. Jackson, Dr. W. L. Strickland, Dr. M. T. Easter, C. L. Thompson, Thomas Hilton, JR., Dean Frazier, SR., Kenneth Dawn and currently Pastor Henry Cox
Finance Committee Members are: Sis. Arlette Allen, Sis. Virginia Phillips and Sis. Bessie Davis
Union Hill is a vibrant and active church in the Warren community.
|Sis. Arlette Allen
No comments:
Post a Comment