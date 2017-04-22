UofA Extension Announces Money Management Program

Whether considering a vacation or making ends meet, financial goal setting is the key to turning dreams into reality, said Michelle Carter, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Bradley County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.
Carter said it’s important for heads of the household to set aside time and sit down with pencil, paper and calculator to plan for the future. She suggests using the SMART technique to guide goal-setting. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-bound. To use the SMART goal plan:
- Specific: Include as many details as possible.
- Measureable: Estimate dollar amounts needed. If it’s a long-term goal, you may need to add 3.5 percent per year to the purchase price.
- Attainable: Do you have the income to meet this goal?
- Relevant: Is this something that you need? Are you in agreement to work for this goal?
- Time-bound: When would you like to achieve this goal? Determine how long you will need to save and the weekly or monthly amount to save.
Carter announced the Navigating the Financial Journey class for Wednesday, May 10, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the Jefferson County Extension Conference Room located at 500 South Idaho Street in Pine Bluff.
Cost of the class is $20. Bankruptcy filers will receive their Certificate of Debtor Education. The class is approved by the United States Bankruptcy Trustee as a financial education program and the course complies with the laws enacted under the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA).
Budget Development, Money Management, Wise Use of Credit, and Consumer Protection will be taught by Family and Consumer Sciences Agents, Michelle Carter, Bradley County; Diane Clement, Cleveland County; Jane Newton, Lincoln County; and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County.
To register for the money management course, call 870-226-8410 or e-mail mcarter@uaex.edu.If you can’t attend the workshop, download the free financial goals worksheet at:
http://www.uaex.edu/publications/PDF/FSFCS52.pdf
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
No comments:
Post a Comment