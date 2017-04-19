Vehicles Runs Over Fire Hydrant On Martin Street

On Monday, April 17th, during a heavy rainstorm, a 16 year old driver lost control of the vehicle he was driving and ran off the street and hit a fire hydrant in front of the Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union on Martin Street. According tho witnesses, the driver tried to go around another vehicle while traveling north and lost control and hit the fire hydrant. Fortunately there were no serious injuries.
A spokesman for the Warren police Department stated that a ticket was issued. The vehicle that hit the hydrant passed another vehicle, also traveling north on the four lane street. There appears to be no damage to the Credit Union building, but the accident was a close call.
