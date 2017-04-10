Monday, April 10, 2017

Walk Across Arkansas

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 6 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  BCMC – 1002; GFWC Warren Woman’s Club – 1099; IV Leaguers – 2794; Travelin Tomatoes – 4188; and Warren Divas - 760.  Top three individual placements for week 6 are:  Randy Hollis – 1615; Patricia Wilkinson – 1169; and Tyler Barnett – 1040.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.  If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible.  Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
