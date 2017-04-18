Warren Bank & Trust to Host Championship Ring Ceremony

Plans are underway to present championship rings to members of the 2016 Warren State Championship Football team along with the cheerleaders on Tuesday, April 25th. The event will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church and will be hosted by Warren Bank & Trust Company.
The event will be streamed live through salineriverchronicle.com.
The 2016 Lumberjacks went undefeated throughout the 2016 regular season and then swept through the class AAAA playoffs and claimed the fourth state title in school history along with the program's 13th conference championship.
There are about 100 tickets remaining for the event. The cost is $20.00 per ticket and may be purchased by contacting Coach Hembree at the field house. Call 870-226-8551.
