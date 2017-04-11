Warren City Council Holds Meeting

The Warren City Council met Monday evening, April 10. In the absence if the city clerk, the council voted to approve Mrs. Helen Boswell at recording secretary for the meeting.
In the Mayor's report, the council was told that the BCED is continuing to advertise and actively search for a director. He also informed the council of the findings of the 2015 State Audit findings and asked the council to reappoint Hugh A. Quimby to the Warren Housing Authority Board for a five-year term. The appointment was approved.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth told the councilmen currently had two vacancies.
Mike Ashcraft assisted with the explanation of the fire department's report. He explained a recent incident which resulted in damage to the rescue truck and any the bay door as well as explained what happened to cause a fire truck to malfunction mechanically.
Mike May presented the Sanitation report and the Building Official's report.
Ricky Joe Davis presented the street department report which included streets to be paved.
Reports of commission were read and approved.
In the Mayor's report, the council was told that the BCED is continuing to advertise and actively search for a director. He also informed the council of the findings of the 2015 State Audit findings and asked the council to reappoint Hugh A. Quimby to the Warren Housing Authority Board for a five-year term. The appointment was approved.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth told the councilmen currently had two vacancies.
Mike Ashcraft assisted with the explanation of the fire department's report. He explained a recent incident which resulted in damage to the rescue truck and any the bay door as well as explained what happened to cause a fire truck to malfunction mechanically.
Mike May presented the Sanitation report and the Building Official's report.
Ricky Joe Davis presented the street department report which included streets to be paved.
Reports of commission were read and approved.
No comments:
Post a Comment