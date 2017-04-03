Warren Fire Department Called to Grass Fire

The Warren Fire Department was called out March, 29th to extinguish a grass fire near the intersection of St James and Rock Streets. Fifteen Warren Firemen answered the call along with one fire engine. There were no injuries or damage to any structures.
It appears the fire was caused by burning charcoal.
The investigation of a possible arson fire on McCauley Street continues to be carried out by the Arkansas State Police with assistance by the Warren Fire Department.
