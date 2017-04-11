Warren Fire Department Reports Fuel Spill

Warren Fire Department personnel were summoned to the fuel station at the intersection of W. Central and Etheridge Streets on April 11, 2017 to respond to a fuel spill. According to information received, fuel was spilled onto the ground after a pump was used to refuel a vehicle and the pump was left running. The amount spilled was not available but the fire department secured the area, stopped the spill and had sand installed to the drainage areas to stop the fuel from running off into the natural drainage system of ditches and creeks. There were no injuries or apparent serious damage.
The Warren Fire Department notified the State Department of Environmental Quality and the business owner of the spill.
