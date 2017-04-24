Warren Fire Department Responds to Fire Alarms

The Warren Fire Department has recently responded to two separate fire alarms. The first was April 21st to the soup kitchen at 806 S. Main Street around 5:47 P.M. The cause of the fire was an oven. There was very minimal damage. Eleven firemen and one engine responded.
On April 22nd, another oven fire occurred at #14 Bryant Court around 9:40 P.M. Sixteen firemen and two engines answered the call. There was minor damage.
