Warren School Board Holds Called Meeting

The Warren School Board meet Thursday, March 31 in a special meeting to consider several items of business. The board voted to accept the resignation of Britni Huffman, a Special Education Parapro at Eastside School. In another vote the board approved a contract for electrical improvements for the district to Simmons & Sons Construction in the amount of $641,657.00. The state of Arkansas will fund 62% of the total cost. Another vote approved assurances for special education.
An expulsion hearing was conducted and the board voted to expel a student from the Middle School for violation of school policies.
