Wilkerson Receives Academic Scholarship and Signs With the Weevil Baseball Team

|Hermitage Hermit Conner Wilkerson signed with the University of Arkansas at Monticello Weevils to play baseball.
The University of Arkansas at Monticello has awarded an Academic Scholarship to Conner Grant Wilkerson of Hermitage according to Tawanna Greene, Executive Director of Admissions and Enrollment Management at UAM.
The Academic Scholarship is $6000 per year divided equally over two semesters that covers tuition and fees is awarded for a maximum of eight semesters, excluding summer terms.
Conner Wilkerson is the son of David and Gena Wilkerson. His high school activities include a member of Hermitage Chapter of FFA, Bradley County 4-H, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Beta Club, Hermitage High Facilities Committee, and he participated in basketball, baseball, football, soccer, and trap shooting at Hermitage High School.
