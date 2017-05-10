2017 Miss Pink Tomato Pageant

The 60th annual Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at the Warren Cultural Center during the 2017 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
The Petite Miss, ages 6-8 and Pre-teen Miss, ages 9-12 will take the stage at 6 p.m. and the young women will be competing in Sunday Best or Pageant Wear.
Stage competition for Teen, age 13-16 and Miss Pink Tomato, age 17-21, will begin at 7 p.m. or immediately following the younger divisions. These young women will compete in Interview, Sportswear and Evening Gown. They will each answer an on stage question.
Interviews for the older divisions will be held at noon on Saturday, June 3 and will be 6 minutes for Teen and 8 minutes for the Miss contestants.
Forms may be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce or may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com Deadline for entry is May 26, 2017. For more information, you may contact Britni Robinson at 870-820-9218
