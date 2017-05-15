ABC Preschool Grant and Hires

On Monday, May 8, 2017, the ABC grant for the 2017-18 school year was awarded; this grant is for one year only. The following ABC employees were rehired for the 2017-18 school year:
TBH,ABC Director (no salary)-replacing Jonalyn Reep
Colleen Watkins - ABC Coordinator
Angela Barnes - Lead Teacher
Jamie Courtney - Lead Teacher
Laci Bratton -Lead Teacher
Martha L. Mann - Lead Teacher
Destiny Mann - Lead Teacher
Angie Trussell - Lead Teacher
Delila Pedroza - Lead Teacher
Amanda Stanley - Paraprofessional (Teacher's Ass't)
Mary Jane Bradley - Paraprofessional (Teacher's Ass/t)
Valerie Ridgell - Paraprofessional (Teacher's Ass/t)
Marilyn Rawls - Paraprofessional (Teacher's Ass/t)
Kasey Johnston - Paraprofessional (Teacher's Ass/t)
Tiffany Hines - Paraprofessional (Teacher's Ass/t)
Lois Hedger-ABC Bookkeeper
Priscilla Vincent, Food Service Mgr.
Elia Rodriguez-food preparation assistant
If NSLA funds are provided to ire Non-ABC employees, Dalila Pedroza, Lead Teacer ABC 2 will ne paid with NSLA funds.
Reduction in Force-Pending enrollment and NSLA funds, the following employees will not be rehired:
Melissa Henke and Leticia Ramirez.
