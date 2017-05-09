Arkansas Arts Roundtable: "Why the Arts are Essential in Southeast Arkansas" Coming to UAM May 17

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansans for the Arts, and the Arkansas Department of Education will host an Arkansas Arts Roundtable in the Spencer Gallery of the UAM Fine Arts Center May 17, beginning at 10 a.m.
The roundtable, entitled "Why the Arts are Essential in Southeast Arkansas," will feature Johnny Key, commissioner of education for the state of Arkansas, as the keynote speaker. Other guests will include representatives from the Delta Regional Authority, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, the National Consortium of A+ Schools, and the Arkansas Arts Council.
The roundtable will discuss the importance of the arts, not only in education, but in the quality of life for communities in the region.
To register or for more information, contact Arkansans for the Arts at https://goo.gl/06JOFR
