Arrest Report: May 1, 2015

Benjamin Wood, 603 Clio St., Warren, AR., age 31, charged with driving on suspended license and fictitious tags (4-24-27)

Danielle Davis, 433 Burnette Rd. #30, Warren, AR., age 25, arrested on warrant (4-27-17)

Joe Dale Evans, 409 Turner St., Warren, AR., age 49, charged with theft of property and arrested on warrant (4-27-17)

Thelma Strong, 804 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 65, charged with DWI accident (4-27-17)

Christopher Riley McKinney, 600 N. Rose St., Sheridan, AR., age 35, arrested on warrant-Sheridan, charged with driving on suspended license (4-28-17)

Patrick Patton, 1419 Jackson Loop, Warren, AR., age 46, arrested on warrant - failure to appear (4-29-17)


