Arrest Report: May 2, 2017

Sedric Griddine, 408 N. Maple St., Monticello, AR, arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated assault (5-15-17)
Joshua Coats, 590 Bradley Rd. 1 South, Jersey, AR. age 30, arrested on warrant (5-15-17)
Shareka Jackson, 21 Oak Grove Cir., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with driving on suspended license and no child safety (5-17-17)
Brian Williams, Jr., 803 West Pine, Warren, AR., age 35, arrested on warrant (5-18-17)
Thomas F. Bradbury, Jr., 405 Elm St., Warren, AR., age 33, charged with driving on suspended license (5-18-17)
Alex L. Hampton, 230 Oak Grove Cir., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with driving on suspended license (5-18-17)
Donovan Clary, 1414 Old Monticello Hwy., Warren, AR., age 23, charged with carrying a weapon (5-19-17)
Christian Wilder, 43 Pinewood Dr., Warren, AR., age 22, arrested on warrant (5-19-`17)
Elton Reed Evans, 2810 Crossroads Rd., Kingsland, AR., age 38, charged with driving on suspended license and expired vehicle tags (5-29-17)
Christopher Oliver, 421 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 44, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, and no insurance (5-29-17)
Anthony Larone Brown, 906 Hwy. 8 N., Warren, AR., age 44, charged with driving on suspended license (5-20-17)
Patricia Bowie, 190 Avery St., Kingsland, AR., age 39, charged with driving on suspended license and defective equipment (5-21-17)
James D. Miller, 1516 S. Main St., Warren, AR., age 22, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, fictitious tags (5-21-17)
Joshua Coats, 590 Bradley Rd. 1 South, Jersey, AR. age 30, arrested on warrant (5-15-17)
Shareka Jackson, 21 Oak Grove Cir., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with driving on suspended license and no child safety (5-17-17)
Brian Williams, Jr., 803 West Pine, Warren, AR., age 35, arrested on warrant (5-18-17)
Thomas F. Bradbury, Jr., 405 Elm St., Warren, AR., age 33, charged with driving on suspended license (5-18-17)
Alex L. Hampton, 230 Oak Grove Cir., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with driving on suspended license (5-18-17)
Donovan Clary, 1414 Old Monticello Hwy., Warren, AR., age 23, charged with carrying a weapon (5-19-17)
Christian Wilder, 43 Pinewood Dr., Warren, AR., age 22, arrested on warrant (5-19-`17)
Elton Reed Evans, 2810 Crossroads Rd., Kingsland, AR., age 38, charged with driving on suspended license and expired vehicle tags (5-29-17)
Christopher Oliver, 421 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 44, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, and no insurance (5-29-17)
Anthony Larone Brown, 906 Hwy. 8 N., Warren, AR., age 44, charged with driving on suspended license (5-20-17)
Patricia Bowie, 190 Avery St., Kingsland, AR., age 39, charged with driving on suspended license and defective equipment (5-21-17)
James D. Miller, 1516 S. Main St., Warren, AR., age 22, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, fictitious tags (5-21-17)
No comments:
Post a Comment