Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Arrest Report: May 9, 2017

Todd M. Winters:  508 Fullerton St.,Warren, AR., age 19, charged with disorderly conduct (5-1-17)

Cameron Braswell:  405 West Elm St., Warren, AR., age 34, charged with driving on suspended driver's license and no tags (5-2-17)

Jaleel Heard:  123 S. 9th, Hampton, AR., age 20, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-2-17)

Demario Blueford:  604 E. Church St., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-14-17)

Mackenzie Nichols: 604 East Church, Warren, AR., age 21, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-4-17)

Elizabeth Green: 707 S Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 33, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-4-17)

Chad W. Scales:  238 Ashley 143, Hamburg, AR., age 38, arrested on warrant (5-4-17)

Walter Wright:  Warren, AR., age 57, charged with driving on suspended license (5-4-17)

Lamar Lewis:  638 E. 5th St., Fordyce, AR., age 47, charged with speeding, DWI 2 c, revoked license, and drinking on highway (5-6-17)

Robert Anderson:  512 Sturgis St., Warren, age 37, arrested on warrant (5-5-17)

Jaspar Lamar Green, 1528 Bradley 56, Warren, age 34, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, no insurance (5-6-17)

Joshua Roberts:  #33 Lakeside Dr., Warren, AR., age 34, arrested on warrant (5-6-17)

Reachelle Day:  1115 Old Kingsland Rd., Warren, AR., age 40, charged with careless and prohibited drinking on highway, DWI (alcohol), failure to maintain center, hit and run, no driver's license/ no driver's license, no proof of insurance, possession of controlled substance, and expired tags (5-7-170

Derrick Glenn:  510 Fullerton, Warren, AR., age 38, arrested on warrant (5-7-17)

Megan Christina Compton:  1231 Pennington Rd., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with domestic battery 3rd)

Larra Compton:  1231 Pennington Rd., Warren, AR., age 27, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-7-17)

Geo. Patton, Jr., 208 Bradley, Banks, AR., age 58, charged with possession of controlled substance, criminal mischief (5-7-17)

Cuahutermac Aculapa, 610 Millwood, age 50, charged with DWI, no insurance (5-8-17)

