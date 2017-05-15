Arrest Report:May 15, 2017

Veronica Childs, 804 Abernathy, Warren, AR., age 28, charged with peace bond request, disorderly conduct, and battery 3rd (5-8-17)
Alexis Jacobs, 1018 Brown, Warren, AR., age 33, charged with peace bond request, disorderly conduct, and battery 3rd (5-8-17)
Carletta Swanigan, 602 Bond St., Warren, AR., age 24, charged with peace bond request, disorderly conduct, and battery 3rd (5-8-17)
Jessica Duncan, 1007 Phillips, Warren, AR., age 39, charged with peace bond request, disorderly conduct, and battery 3rd (5-8-17)
Mary Jacobs, 1007 Phillips, Warren, AR., age 25, charged with peace bond request, disorderly conduct, and battery 3rd (5-8-17)
Isaac James, 907 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant (5-8-17)
Thomas Scott Williams, 403 Cedar St., Warren, AR. age 23, arrested on warrants from Bradley County and Warren (5-9-17)
Walter Wright, 416 Elm St., Warren, AR., age 57, charged with shoplifting (5-9-17)
Michael Florence, 455 Bradley 39, Hermitage, AR., age 24, arrested on warrant (5-9-17)
Christopher Alford, 960 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with fleeing by foot, criminal impersonation, driving on suspended license, possession of paraphernalia (5-9-17)
Erick Duran, 706 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 22, charged with public intoxication (5-10-17)
Christian Torres, 7 Jay St., Warren, AR., age 22, charged with public intoxication (5-10-17)
Casey Jones, #10 Linda Lane, Warren, AR., age 36, arrested on warrant 95-13-17)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 29, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on warrant (5-14-17)
