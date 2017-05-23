Aviation Commission Conducts Meeting

The Warren Aviation Commission met Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017 in the Municipal Building Courtroom. Dr. Joe Wharton, Chairman of the Commission presided over the meeting. Mayor Bryan Martin gave a report of work completed at the airport, the resurfacing of the runway. The total cost of the project was $645,072.00 which is being paid for by a 90% paid for federal grant with the city paying the remaining 10%. The work has been completed.
The commissioned discussed applying for another grant for new equipment for the north end of the runway. This equipment would assist airplanes from their approach on the north.
Mayor Martin informed the commission that the fuel tank has been repainted and that mowing will begin on a regular basis for the summer months.
Commissioner Rick Stracner suggested that the commission look into securing a courtesy car for the airport. This would be a vehicle that would be kept available for people who fly into Warren on business who need transportation. He noted that many smaller town airports maintain courtesy cars. Mayor Martin will look into the possibilities.
Present at the meeting was Rick Stracner, Raymond Colen, H. Murry Claycomb, and Dr. Joe H. Wharton.
The commissioned discussed applying for another grant for new equipment for the north end of the runway. This equipment would assist airplanes from their approach on the north.
Mayor Martin informed the commission that the fuel tank has been repainted and that mowing will begin on a regular basis for the summer months.
Commissioner Rick Stracner suggested that the commission look into securing a courtesy car for the airport. This would be a vehicle that would be kept available for people who fly into Warren on business who need transportation. He noted that many smaller town airports maintain courtesy cars. Mayor Martin will look into the possibilities.
Present at the meeting was Rick Stracner, Raymond Colen, H. Murry Claycomb, and Dr. Joe H. Wharton.
No comments:
Post a Comment