Barrett Baber to Perform at Tomato Festival

Barrett Baber is establishing himself as one of the most ambitious and interesting artists to come onto the Country scene in a long time. The Top 3 The Voice alumnus from Season Nine, is not just tall in stature, but the 6’5” accomplished singer/songwriter has kicked doors open that most artists never experience in their career. Soon his album, A Room Full of Fighters, along with a featured bonus track called “Your Name,” will be available through a much anticipated promotion and sponsorship by two of the most visible retailers and brands in the world. Stay tuned – the big news will be shared soon!
A Room Full of Fighters debuted in the Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 Album Charts back in November with Barrett co-writing 8 of the 13 cuts on the album. An emotional song from the project titled “Still Stands,” is featured in an upcoming documentary film called Danger Close. The film follows award-winning female war reporter, Alex Quade, and her mission to tell "soldiers' stories" during a series of unprecendented events with U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) at the height of the war in Afghanistan and Iraq. Danger Close is an inspiring story about U.S. Army Staff Sargeant Robert Ryan Pirelli who was killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom in August 2007 and Barrett felt it was important to tell his story the best way he knew how - in song. Danger Close will be in select theaters in May and later released to iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other partners.
No comments:
Post a Comment