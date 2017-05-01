Beef Council to Meet May 11

A meeting of the Arkansas Beef Council has been scheduled for Thursday, May 11, 2017.
The meeting will convene at 9:30 a.m. in the Board Room of the Farm Bureau Center in Little
Rock.
The primary purpose of the meeting will be to hear project proposals and develop a tentative
budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Other matters to be considered during the meeting will
be financial reports and updates on recent activities.
Lunch will be available at noon and the meeting should adjourn by 2:30 p.m.
If you have questions concerning these arrangements, contact:
Travis Justice
501-228-1211
Travis.Justice@arfb.com
