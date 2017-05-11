Bradley County 4-H Holds Annual B-Day Competition And Members Compete In District BBQ Contest

The Bradley County 4-H program recently competed in their annual B-Day Competition at the Bradley County Park. The competition consisted of the members competing in gun safety and BB shooting, bicycle safety and obstacle course, and bait casting and fish identification. Back row: Rylee Hill, Rylee Bradley, Mia Bradley, Weston Gavin, Hunter White, Matt Braswell, and Precious Thomas. Front Row: Jake Castleberry, Cole Williams, Cooper McKinney, Colton McKinney, and Caden Mann.
Five members of the Bradley County 4-H Program also recently competed in the District Broiler BBQ Contest in Arkadelphia. Members competed at the county level in April. Pictured from left to right are: Avery Weaver, Aidan Weaver, Mayli Castleberry, Mason Wardlaw, and Reed Wardlaw.
No comments:
Post a Comment