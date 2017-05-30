Brooke Clanton Receives Brandon Burlsworth Memorial Scholarship

Brooke Clanton is the recipient of the Brandon Burlsworth Memorial Scholarship through the University of Arkansas. The Brandon Burlsworth Memorial Scholarship was created to recognize and award well rounded students that have financial need and to perpetuate the memory of Brandon Burlsworth, an athlete and scholar and the University of Arkansas. Recipients must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.4; have completed at least 30 hours on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, campus; be a Arkansas high school graduate. Recipients will be selected based off of their academics and merits; financial need; and well roundedness as a scholar.
Brooke is a 2014 graduate of Hermitage High School. She is a current senior at the University of Arkansas, where she is pursuing an Agricultural Communications degree with minors in Agricultural Business and Agricultural Leadership. She will be graduating in May of 2018 to pursue a career in corporate agriculture industry.
