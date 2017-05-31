Brooke Clanton to Intern at Monsanto Company

Brooke Clanton, of Hermitage, AR, is using her background on a Bradley county tomato farm and love for agriculture and food security during her internship at Monsanto Company in St. Louis this summer.
Clanton will help support implementation and execution of executive communications efforts through the research and development of effective content to connect the company’s strategic business objectives through the voice of company leadership to key audiences via prepared remarks, presentations, video or other communications tools.
Brooke is a 2014 graduate of Hermitage High School and the daughter of Kristi Clanton and Sam Clanton of Hermitage.
