Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Brooke Clanton to Intern at Monsanto Company

Brooke Clanton, of Hermitage, AR, is using her background on a Bradley county tomato farm and love for agriculture and food security during her internship at Monsanto Company in St. Louis this summer.

Clanton, a senior Agricultural communication major at the University of Arkansas, is the Executive Communications Intern at Monsanto. She is a member of Monsanto’s Executive Communications Team within the Corporate Engagement organization. The Executive Communications team is responsible for the strategy, identification, pursuit, placement and support of senior executive speakers in select venues around the world. The team also manages and supports a leadership speakers’ bureau across the company.

Clanton will help support implementation and execution of executive communications efforts through the research and development of effective content to connect the company’s strategic business objectives through the voice of company leadership to key audiences via prepared remarks, presentations, video or other communications tools.

Brooke is a 2014 graduate of Hermitage High School and the daughter of Kristi Clanton and Sam Clanton of Hermitage. 
