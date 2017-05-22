Bryan Cornish Hired to be WSD Superintendent

The Warren School Board met Monday night in a called meeting to discuss personnel matters. The following actions were taken:
Bryan Cornish was hired as Superintendent with a three-year contract.
Andrew Tolbert was hired for one year as consultant/mentor.
Catrina Robinson was transferred from Federal Program Secretary to Superintendent's Assistant to replace Janice Lawrence.
Kayla Riels was hired as Eastside kindergarten teacher to replace Haley McKinney.
Kayla Gates was transferred from Middle School 7th grade science to Brunson 4th grade science.
The following resignations were accepted:
Samantha Jo Inman who was hired as a kindergarten teacher but changed her mind.
Samantha McAlpin-Middle School 6th grade literacy
Sarah Spradlin-High School Biology teacher
Classified: Elia Rodriguez as ABC Food Service Worker effective June 1, 2017.
