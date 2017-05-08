Check out the 2017 PTF Entertainment Lineup

Starting on Tuesday, June 6th the PTF Talent Show will be held at the Warren Cultural Center and will feature youth and adult entertainers from Bradley and surrounding counties.
Downtown will come alive on Friday night at 5:30 with “dancing in the street” and live entertainment. The 2017 PTF Chairman, Jeff Wardlaw along with 2017 Miss Pink Tomato will lead the first dance.
The line up on Friday night is:
White Mustangs --- 5:30-7 p.m.
Barrett Baber --- 7:30-8:45 p.m.
DJ Jam A Lot --- 8-10 p.m.
Headliner………..Trey Hawkins --- 9:15-10:45
Saturday night lineup is:
Fortunate Sons+ One --- 6-7:30 p.m.
Stone Aces --- 7:45-9 p.m.
Hispanic DJ --- 8-10 p.m.
Pink Tomato Headliner……Sawyer Brown ---9:30-11p.m.
The 2017 Grand Finale will be the PTF Fireworks sponsored by Walmart.
