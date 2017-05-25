City of Warren/Bradley County Closed For Memorial Day

The City of Warren and Bradley County will close offices and most services Monday, May 29th in honor of Memorial Day. The schedules are as follows:
*City of Warren-The Municipal Building will be closed and there will be no garbage pickup service.
All other days will follow the normal garbage pickup schedule.
All city emergency services will be fully staffed and operating. The ESC will be
open.
*Bradley County-The Court House will be closed and there will be no garbage pickup on Monday.
Monday garbage routes will be run on Tuesday along with regularly scheduled
routes.
Memorial Services are set for a wreath laying on the Court Square at 10:30 A.M. and a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church on Church Street in Warren.
