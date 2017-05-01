City Streets Cleared, Most Power Back On

According to City of Warren Street Foreman, Ricky Joe Davis, all city of Warren streets are cleared and most if not all power in the city limits is back on. He informed SRC that a lot of cleanup is left to do but all streets are clear for regular and emergency traffic.
City street employees were called out around 4:00 A.M. Sunday morning and worked during the day Sunday to clear streets and make repairs as needed. Any remaining problem should be reported to the city. Crews will continue surveying the city for damage and needed action.
