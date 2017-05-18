This year the Warren Police Department will be participating in the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Along side law enforcement agencies from all around the country, to help encourage safety of fellow motorist. This time of year more people get out with their families and travel. Sadly to say a lot of them never make it back home due to motor vehicle accidents in which can result in death by simply not wearing their seatbelts. According to the Data from NHTSA show that nearly half (48%) of the 22,441 occupants killed in crashes in 2015 were unbuckled. In addition, 57 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seat belts, compared to 40 percent killed during the daytime. Men continue to outnumber women in not wearing seat belts – 52 percent to 42 percent respectively.
One life lost due to not wearing a seatbelt is one life to many. Remember to wear your seatbelt anytime you get into a motor vehicle, it just might save your life.
Click or Ticket is set to start on May 22, 2017 and go through June 4, 2017.
