Commodity Distribution Schedule Released

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will receive U.S.D.A food commodities. Items available will be: Carrots, Corn Flakes, Chicken Drumsticks, Cream Style Corn, Cranberry Juice Conc., Fruit Mix, Orange Juice, Peanut Butter, Peas, Pinto Beans, Potatoes Dehydrated, Refried Beans and Raisins.
The rules for acceptance and participation in the U.S.D.A’s Temporary Emergency Program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, national origin, 1political affiliation, or veteran status. If your household’s income is at or below the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive surplus commodities. Households must meet income guidelines, live in the county that you apply for commodities, and show some type of identification (driver’s license, or other photo identification, etc.)
You can pick up for ONE (1) other person beside yourself IF you are and authorized representative. If you pick up for another person, you must bring ALL required information and a written note from that person stating you may pick up their commodities. PLEASE BRING BAGS OR BOXES TO COMMODITY SITE WITH YOU.
Ashley County: Monday, May 22, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Main St., Hamburg, AR.; Contact Cindy Griever at 870-853-8606 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Chicot County: Tuesday, May 23, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the Old Fire Station., Lake Village, AR.; Contact Simone Brown at 870-265-3379 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Desha County: Wednesday, May 24, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the Municipal Complex, McGehee, AR., Contact Sheree Jackson at 870-222-3392 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Drew County: Thursday, May 25, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the Drew County Fair Grounds, Monticello, AR.; Contact Annette Esaw at 870-460-0842 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Bradley County: Friday, May 26, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the New National Guard Armory, 101 Industrial Park Drive.., Warren, AR.; Contact Tia Hooper at 870-226-4413 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
