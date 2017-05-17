Congressman Receives Briefing On Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program

Fourth District U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs was in Warren last week to receive a briefing on the Arkansas Heavy Equipment Operator Training Academy (AHEOTA) that is part of the UAM College of Technology-McGehee. The AHEOTA specializes in developing the skills of the beginning heavy equipment operator and includes options for diesel technology, logger training and timber, and training on a variety of heavy equipment. Students may train on a bulldozer, semi-tractor, international field tractor, low boy, scraper, mobile industrial pressure washer, hydraulic excavator, backhoe loader, articulated truck, articulated motor grader, skid steer loader and material handler. Students may also receive training on a simulator. Pictured from left are Dr. Peggy Doss, vice chancellor for academic affairs at UAM, Lee Taylor of Warren, a current student in the program, Congressman Westerman, Steacy Kennedy of Monticello, a program graduate, and Bob Ware, vice chancellor of the UAM COT-McGehee. Congressman Westerman's visit was part of an ongoing effort to have a ready and skilled workforce for construction and the timber industry in south Arkansas.
