Cutest Baby Contest Registration Has Begun

Registrations are now being accepted at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce for the 2017 Cutest Baby Contest sponsored by the Warren Ladies League.
The pageant will be held at the Warren Cultural Center at 5.00 p.m. on Friday June 9,2017.
Eligible participants must be birth to 4 years old but can't be 4 years and one day before June 7th. Entry fee for the pageant is $35.00. Applications are available at the Bradley County Chamber office, located at 104 North Myrtle Street in Warren or you may go online to the Bradley County Pink Tomato website to download a form or contact any Warren Ladies League Member. Deadline for entries is June 7,2017.
For additional information, call Warren Ladies League or Kay Robinson (870)820-1664.
