Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Cutest Dog Contest Information Released

Do you have the cutest dog in South Arkansas?  Plan to enter your favorite dog in the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival Cutest Dog Show on Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 pm at the Warren City Park.

The dogs will be judged in several categories:  0-6 months; 0-20 pounds; 21-50 pounds; over 50 pounds.  Other categories are the dog with the: Best Trick; Best Costume, People’s choice and Kids Choice.

Each contestant may enter 1 category and the cost to enter the Dog Show is $10.00.
The contest is sponsored by the Humane Society of Bradley County and friends.  You may pick up entry forms at Warren Animal Clinic or you may register on site at 6:00 pm on the day of Show. 
