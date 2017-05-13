Deadline Set for June 2 for Entering Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant

Deadline for entering the 2017 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant is Friday, June 2.
The pageant is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Warren Cultural Center on John Scobey Drive.
Applicants must be 4 or 5 years of age on June 1, 2017 and reside in Bradley, Ashley, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union County.
The Little Miss contestants will rehearse at the Cultural Center on Friday, June 9th at 9 a.m. and will ride in the Pink Tomato Festival Parade on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m.
Entry forms and instruction sheets are available at the Bradley County Chamber or you may download at www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms. You may call the chamber at 870-226-5225. For more information, you may call JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758.
