Facebook Dessert Auction To Benefit the Warren Branch Library

They are asking anyone that can donate desserts to please bring them by the Library no later than 8:30 am on Friday, May 12. All money raised will be given to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Donations will be accepted. Pictures will be uploaded on Friday of the desserts that you can bid on and then the bidding will begin. Once the auction is over on Friday, no later than 5:30 pm, you will be able to pick-up and pay for your items at the Warren Branch Library.
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO VISIT AND LIKE THE WARREN BRANCH LIBRARY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE.
No comments:
Post a Comment