FBLA Seeking Donations

Future Business Leaders Of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the oldest and largest national organization for students preparing for careers in business. FBLA-PBL prepares students for real world professional experiences. Members gain the competitive edge for college and career successes. More than a quarter of a million students participate in this dynamic leadership organization.
The big event of the year is the National Leadership Conference, which is held in Anaheim, California this summer. At the national conference, members have the opportunity to attend workshops, meet members from across the nation, and compete for awards and recognition in more than 55 different event categories including website design, video production, marketing, business plan, public speaking, job interview, and many more!
Four students at Warren High School have earned the privilege of competing in this year’s National Leadership Conference. In order for them to attend this year's conference; however, they need your support.
If you are a business or individual who would like to sponsor a portion of the trip, please contact Austin Hammons at (870) 820-4462 or Ladonna Hammons at (870) 820-1555.
